Creative Planning Buys 774 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $263.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.00 and a 200-day moving average of $270.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.00.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

