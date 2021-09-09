Creative Planning Acquires 395 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Entegris were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 106.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,294 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Entegris by 115.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 337,883 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 4.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,843,000 after acquiring an additional 293,613 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 33.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,108,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,889,000 after acquiring an additional 280,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Shares of ENTG opened at $119.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.17 and a 52 week high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,710 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

