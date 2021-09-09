Creative Planning Acquires 268 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in The Timken were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 346.0% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $71.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day moving average of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

