CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.52

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $98.52 and last traded at $94.77, with a volume of 73173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

The company has a market cap of $687.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.90.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.26 million. CRA International had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 17.48%. Research analysts forecast that CRA International, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 13,769 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.24, for a total transaction of $1,283,821.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,058,540.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $247,234.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,082 shares of company stock worth $2,770,153. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in CRA International in the first quarter valued at $12,000,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in CRA International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 779.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 238,141 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CRA International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CRA International by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

