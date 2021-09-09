Cowen Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.74% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:BFLY opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. Butterfly Network has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $29.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.79.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. Sell-side analysts expect that Butterfly Network will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $840,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFLY. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,361,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,969,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,361,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,420,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,936,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

