Cowen Begins Coverage on Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED)

Analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMED. Stephens cut their target price on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED traded down $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $183.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,466. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.47. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $174.05 and a 52-week high of $325.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Curran Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Amedisys by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 53.1% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,494 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after acquiring an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

