Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €85.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on 1COV. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €67.08 ($78.91).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV opened at €58.34 ($68.64) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. Covestro has a 52-week low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.