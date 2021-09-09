Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on COUP. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.26.

Coupa Software stock opened at $252.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of -68.32 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $234.38 and its 200 day moving average is $250.52.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 676.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 69.4% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 175,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,536,000 after purchasing an additional 71,715 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

