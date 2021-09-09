Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.01-0.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.06). The company issued revenue guidance of $177-178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.84 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.290 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $298.26.

Coupa Software stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $256.34. 50,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,125. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $203.51 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,175,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,086,594.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

