Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.49 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BASE stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Couchbase has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $52.26.

BASE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

