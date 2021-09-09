Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $465.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

COST stock opened at $465.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $465.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $433.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total value of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

