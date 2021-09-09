Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Corsair Gaming were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRSR. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bertrand Chevalier sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total value of $4,070,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 215,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,781,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,237,378 shares of company stock worth $120,494,385 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSR stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.72.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

