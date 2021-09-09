Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Earnings Results

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CPRT stock opened at $144.67 on Thursday. Copart has a 1-year low of $100.07 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.42 and its 200-day moving average is $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total value of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Copart stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Copart worth $77,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.60.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

