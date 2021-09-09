CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4,961.81% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of CooTek (Cayman) stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.69. 3,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,498. CooTek has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 256.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,098 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CooTek (Cayman) worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

