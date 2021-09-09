Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $46.32

Contura Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTE) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $46.32 and last traded at $49.06, with a volume of 359873 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $513.42 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39.

Contura Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNTE)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

