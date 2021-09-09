Contrasting ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) & Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Get ThredUp alerts:

This table compares ThredUp and Stitch Fix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 9.80 -$47.88 million N/A N/A Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 2.42 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -58.61

ThredUp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stitch Fix.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and Stitch Fix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp N/A N/A N/A Stitch Fix -3.79% -17.68% -8.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ThredUp and Stitch Fix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 1 8 0 2.89 Stitch Fix 3 6 7 0 2.25

ThredUp currently has a consensus price target of $26.63, suggesting a potential upside of 38.46%. Stitch Fix has a consensus price target of $60.06, suggesting a potential upside of 55.26%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than ThredUp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of ThredUp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Stitch Fix shares are held by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ThredUp beats Stitch Fix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.