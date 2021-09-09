Contrasting Globant (NYSE:GLOB) & Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Globant and Akerna, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globant 0 1 8 0 2.89 Akerna 0 0 3 0 3.00

Globant currently has a consensus price target of $273.44, suggesting a potential downside of 16.37%. Akerna has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 151.48%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Globant.

Volatility & Risk

Globant has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Globant and Akerna’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Globant $814.14 million 16.07 $54.22 million $1.83 178.66 Akerna $12.57 million 6.97 -$33.97 million ($1.31) -2.58

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than Akerna. Akerna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Globant, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.0% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.1% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Globant and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globant 7.15% 10.22% 7.27% Akerna -175.24% -46.90% -26.58%

Summary

Globant beats Akerna on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

