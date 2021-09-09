Constellation (DAG) Trading Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. Constellation has a market capitalization of $329.40 million and approximately $8.42 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Constellation has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Constellation coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000554 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00060877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.83 or 0.00176481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002968 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official website is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

