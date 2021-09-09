Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $217.61

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $217.61 and last traded at $217.61, with a volume of 48 shares. The stock had previously closed at $217.61.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $222.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

About Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

