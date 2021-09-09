Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Position Lifted by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.41.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $216.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

