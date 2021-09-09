Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 104.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,288 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $216.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

