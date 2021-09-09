Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ED. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $75.44.

ED opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

