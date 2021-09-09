Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 7.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,832. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $492.71 million, a P/E ratio of -19.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 84.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 26,172 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. 31.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBCP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Concrete Pumping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

