Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $136,315.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conceal has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,240.79 or 1.00029649 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00056808 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.87 or 0.00880148 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00008375 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.60 or 0.00431786 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.14 or 0.00311818 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00073048 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000955 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,596,316 coins and its circulating supply is 11,244,845 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

