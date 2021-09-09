Compound (COMP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $178.67 Million

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and $178.67 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be bought for approximately $422.44 or 0.00900058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000049 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,108 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

