Comparing Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) and TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get TPI Composites alerts:

This table compares TPI Composites and Unrivaled Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites $1.67 billion 0.79 -$19.03 million $0.68 51.99 Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.96 -$30.12 million N/A N/A

TPI Composites has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Volatility and Risk

TPI Composites has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TPI Composites and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites 0.33% 2.42% 0.47% Unrivaled Brands -57.06% -13.14% -7.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TPI Composites and Unrivaled Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites 1 4 10 0 2.60 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

TPI Composites presently has a consensus target price of $55.55, indicating a potential upside of 55.35%. Given TPI Composites’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of TPI Composites shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of TPI Composites shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Unrivaled Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TPI Composites beats Unrivaled Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry. The Asia segment produces wind blades in Taicang Port, Dafeng, and Yangzhou, China facilities. The Mexico segment focuses its operation of wind blades in Juárez and Matamoros, Mexico. The EMEAI segment offers wind blades from two facilities in Izmir, Turkey; and also performs wind blade inspection and repair services. The company was founded by Everett Pearson and Neil Tillotson in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the retail, cultivation, and production of medical cannabis and agricultural products. It operates through the Cannabis Dispensary, Cultivation and Production segment which includes cannabis-focused retail, cultivation and production operations. The company was founded on July 22, 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.