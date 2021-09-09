Comparing Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Subaru shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ideanomics and Subaru, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Subaru 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ideanomics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 213.90%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Subaru.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Subaru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12% Subaru 3.43% 5.90% 3.10%

Volatility and Risk

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.47, indicating that its share price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subaru has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and Subaru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 39.92 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -5.19 Subaru $26.70 billion 0.54 $719.19 million $0.47 19.98

Subaru has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subaru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Subaru beats Ideanomics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Subaru

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components. The Others segment develops, leases, and sells real estate properties. The company was founded in May 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

