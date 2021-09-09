Comparing Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) & Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) and Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Ecovyst alerts:

This table compares Ecovyst and Basf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.58 -$278.77 million $1.00 12.75 Basf $67.56 billion 1.05 -$1.21 billion $0.92 20.89

Ecovyst has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Basf. Ecovyst is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Basf, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ecovyst has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basf has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ecovyst and Basf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecovyst -22.76% 9.58% 3.83% Basf 3.45% 14.61% 6.38%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Basf shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ecovyst and Basf, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecovyst 0 1 2 0 2.67 Basf 0 5 9 0 2.64

Ecovyst currently has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.18%. Basf has a consensus target price of $56.43, indicating a potential upside of 193.60%. Given Basf’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Basf is more favorable than Ecovyst.

Summary

Basf beats Ecovyst on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries. The Industrial Solutions segment develops and markets ingredients and additives for industrial applications such as polymer dispersions, pigments, resins, electronic materials, antioxidants, and additives. The Surface Technologies segment bundles chemical solutions for surfaces with the catalysts and coating divisions. The Nutrition and Care segment consists of ingredients and solutions for consumer applications in the areas of nutrition, home, and personal care. The Agricultural Solutions segment comprises fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and biological crop protection products, as well as seeds and seed treatment products. The Other segment focuses on the commodity trading, engineering and other services, as well as rental income and l

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.