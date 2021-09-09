Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S. A. (CCU) has successfully positioned itself as a Chilean multinational beverage company, with diversified businesses and operations focused on the Southern Cone of South America. CCU is active in the beer industry in Chile, where it operates the country’s leading brewery, and in Argentina, where it holds third place in the market. In the non-alcoholic beverages sector, it is Chile’s second-largest bottler of carbonated beverages and the leader in the mineral water market. It has winemaking operations in Argentina and in Chile. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCU. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a sell rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.87.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $655.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.74 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

