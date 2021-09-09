Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Hits New 1-Year High at $6.67

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.67 and last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 11302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 34.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,687,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,736,000 after acquiring an additional 429,017 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 400.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 90,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 72,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 830.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,783,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,444 shares during the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.