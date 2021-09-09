Commerce Bank Purchases 33,108 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 525.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,108 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Polaris were worth $5,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Polaris by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Polaris by 13.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 111.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after buying an additional 31,396 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $115.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.33 and a 200-day moving average of $132.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.98. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

