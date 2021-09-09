Commerce Bank Has $5.73 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 413.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,869 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 59,495 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.07% of Globus Medical worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 396.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,499.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 27,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $2,062,024.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,812 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,539. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $84.06 on Thursday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.36 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

