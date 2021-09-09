Commerce Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.8% during the second quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $290.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.74.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $213.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

