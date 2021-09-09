Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $90.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 24.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

Get Comerica alerts:

NYSE CMA opened at $72.11 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 17.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.