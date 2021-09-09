Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,204,464 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $68,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Comcast by 58.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in Comcast by 33.7% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 30,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Comcast by 30.2% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

CMCSA traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 258,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,214,514. The company has a market cap of $274.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

