Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Property Trust stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Columbia Property Trust has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $19.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.26%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CXP shares. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

