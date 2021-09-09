Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.00 and last traded at $21.24. 25,666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 246,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

The firm has a market cap of $34.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cohen & Company Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned about 2.24% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Company Inc. Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN)

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.