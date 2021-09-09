Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 798,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $67,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.56. The stock had a trading volume of 9,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,353. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day moving average is $82.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 21.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

