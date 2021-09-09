Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Sells £265,500 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,655 ($34.69), for a total value of £265,500 ($346,877.45).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 10,000 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,656 ($34.70), for a total value of £265,600 ($347,008.10).

On Monday, August 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 4,113 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,689 ($35.13), for a total transaction of £110,598.57 ($144,497.74).

On Friday, July 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 152 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,653 ($34.66) per share, for a total transaction of £4,032.56 ($5,268.57).

On Thursday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 153 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,663 ($34.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,074.39 ($5,323.22).

LON CCH opened at GBX 2,595 ($33.90) on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a one year low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a one year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($36.71). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,658.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,538.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.48 billion and a PE ratio of 21.05.

CCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coca-Cola HBC to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,150 ($41.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,850 ($37.24).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

