ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports.

ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $2.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.93. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.40.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

CLIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ClearSign Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.