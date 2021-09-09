Clean Air Metals Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share (CVE:AIR)

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR) – Beacon Securities issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clean Air Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the year. Beacon Securities currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock.

CVE:AIR opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.48 million and a PE ratio of -52.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.26. Clean Air Metals has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$0.49.

In related news, Director James Elvin Gallagher purchased 139,000 shares of Clean Air Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,063,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$557,226.

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North property consists of 219 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 40,816 hectares; and the Escape Lake project consists of 20 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 561.3 hectares located in the Thunder Bay region of Ontario.

