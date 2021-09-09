Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,377,276. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.64. The company has a market cap of $186.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

