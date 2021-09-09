ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Merus by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Merus by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merus alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $45,359,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kruif John De sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $53,900.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $306,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,192,669 shares of company stock worth $45,495,110. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MRUS opened at $26.73 on Thursday. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Merus had a negative net margin of 231.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.93%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merus will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

About Merus

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.