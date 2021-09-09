ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of MEI Pharma worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 21,787 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rowe boosted their target price on shares of MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEI Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $2.87 on Thursday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $323.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.54.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 198.06% and a negative return on equity of 80.62%. On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

