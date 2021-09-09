ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 103,820 Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 103,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Curis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRIS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Curis by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. Curis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRIS shares. TheStreet cut Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

