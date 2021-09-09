ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 53,857 Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 951.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Davis Jerel sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $11,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,380,000 shares of company stock worth $19,367,000 in the last three months. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KDNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chinook Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $606.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.06. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $21.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.31.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.