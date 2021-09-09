CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK opened at $281.34 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $280.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.03. The company has a market cap of $106.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.70.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

