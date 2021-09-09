CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 5,181 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TPX opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

In related news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

TPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

