CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires New Shares in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the second quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Roblox from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $5,455,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $30,622,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 579,302 shares of company stock valued at $48,463,456.

RBLX stock opened at $81.75 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.51.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

