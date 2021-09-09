Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Doma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Get Doma alerts:

NYSE DOMA opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.65.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.