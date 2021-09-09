Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Doma (NYSE:DOMA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.26% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on Doma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
NYSE DOMA opened at $7.47 on Tuesday. Doma has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.
Doma Company Profile
Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.
